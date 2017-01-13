Win! Tickets to the Reduced Rock Company show in Gainsborough

The Reduced Rock Company are bringing their live show to Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the gig.

Spencer, Gerry and Pete are back with a brand new, non-stop musical extravaganza and this time they’re taking on 1950s’ rock & roll.

The show is packed to bursting as they perform 100 hits in 100 minutes.

Songs made famous by such legends as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochran, Wanda Jackson, Gene Vincent, Bill Haley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Connie Francis, Ray Charles and more are all on the menu.

They nearly always have a special guest at every performance and there is always their famous competition with a chance to win a night out with the boys for anyone able to name every one of the 100 songs they perform.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what did Bill Haley want us to rock around?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Reduced Rock competition in the status bar.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, January 26.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk