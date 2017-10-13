Win! Tickets to The Red Room in Gainsborough

Do you dare enter The Red Room in Gainsborough this month.

Rumpus Theatre Group is presenting the spine-chilling new play The Red Room at Trinity Arts Centre, based on the classic ghost story by HG Wells.

And we have a pair of tickers to give away for the performance.

Everyone warned against it, but stubbornness is a curious thing .

Can you spend one night, entirely alone in an apparently haunted room?

It’s a familiar scenario, but the outcome is totally unexpected – and utterly terrifying!

Come and see this accalimed new take on H G Wells’ classic story The Red Room to find out what becomes of everyone.

The Red Room is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, September 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2ySXJMT

To win a pair of tickets to the performance, simply tell us who was visited by three ghosts in A Christmas Carol – a) Scrooge, b) Marley or c? Dickens?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Red Room competition in the subject line.

The closing date for entries is Monday, October 23 at 11pm.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk