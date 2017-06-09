Win! Tickets to Take That tribute show in Gainsborough

Take That tribute band Rule The World are coming to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Rule The World have been recognised as the top Take That tribute act in the world.

They recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and the real Take That on BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.

With Dan Maynes as Gary Barlow, Matt Hall as Mark Owen and Gabriel Keogh as Howard Donald, this three-piece band is the most authentic Take That Tribute out there.

Their show is an accurate portrayal of a Take That concert and features all the biggest hits including Never Forget, Greatest Day, Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Everything Changes, Shine, Pray and many more.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just answer this simple question: Which of these was an album by Take That – a) The Fair, b) The Zoo or c) The Circus?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Rule The World competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is 5pm on Monday, June 19

Normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk