Win! Tickets to Simon & Garfunkel tribute show in Gainsborough

The classic sound of Simon & Garfunkel comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month as Bookends present Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years.

Made up of Dan Haynes & Pete Richards, Bookends have

toured extensively, performing the songs in a truly captivating way, against a backdrop of images and video footage in delicate recreation of the unmistakable sound of the American folk-rock duo.

The concert features many of the classics such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bookends’ own beautiful rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water.

With early folk gems such as Sparrow and Bleecker Stree alongside music from Simon & Garfunkel’s solo careers, the concert is must see for any music lover.

The show is at Trinirt Arts Centre on Saturday, May 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

