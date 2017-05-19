Win! Tickets to see the Bon Jovi Experience

The Bon Jovi Experience are live in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

One of the most iconic bands of the 80’s Bon Jovi had platinum selling albums and plethora of anthemic singles around the world, incluidng Livin’ On a Prayer, Bad Medicine, Keep The Faith and Dead Or Alive.

The Bon Jovi Experience are the word’s first and finest tribute to the American rock giants.

And the fact that they are the only Bon Jovi tribute to have performed live with Jon Bon Jovi himself – and are featured on the official Bon Jovi website – tells you all you need to know about their credentials.

Jon Bon Jovi himself described them as ‘the best tribute I’ve ever seen’.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just answer this simple question: Which US state are Bon Jovi from – a) New Jersey, b) New Guernsey or c) New Sark?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smtih@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, May 29 and normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk