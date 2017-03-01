Win! Tickets to see The Blues Band live in Lincoln

The Blues Band is back in Lincolnshire next month for a live date at Lincoln Drill Hall.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The Blues Band started in 1979 after a phone call from singer Paul Jones, a man no stranger to chart success as the frontman for the legendary Manfred Mann since the 1960s.

The phone call in question was to fellow Manfred Tom McGuinness and they were joined by Dave Kelly, Gary Fletcher and drummer Hughie Flint.

That first line-up stormed the post-punk music scene, playing the music they loved.

After two-and-a half years, Hughie Flint left amicably and was replaced by Rob Townsend.

In the 37 years that have followed, they have released more than 20 albums, played a stadium tour with Dire Straits and built up a worldwide following.

They are at the Drill Hall on April 6 and tickets are available now on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.co.uk

