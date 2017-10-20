Win! Tickets to see The Bachelors live in Gainsborough

Irish singing stars The Bachelors are live in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Brothers Con and Dec Cluskey are the original frontline voices and personalities of the group who appeared on every hit record, TV pop programme, chat show and radio feature the Dublin band was involved with.

Their records are still played across the world today.

The long list of hit songs and dynamic fast-moving stage show confirms the remarkable popularity of this popular act which is regularly copied and imitated but never matched.

During the early 1960s The Bachelors outsold The Beatles and throughout that decade the group had more chart hits than The Rolling Stones.

The hits include Ramona, I Believe, Charmaine, Somewhere, Marta, Faraway Places, No Arms Could Ever Hold You and more.

They are at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2yqmdOq

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country The Bachelors come from – a) USA, b) Ireland or c) Australia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, October 31.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk