Win! Tickets to see Richard Digance in Gainsborough

Richard Digance is bringing his golden anniversary tour to Gainsborough later next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Join Richard for a celebration of his 50 years of songs and stories that have led to a BAFTA nomination and the British Academy of Composers Gold Award.

He has recorded 31 albums, provided music for Bill Bryson’s audio book and has more than three million YouTube views prove it was a successful journey.

He will be supported by acoustic duo The Broadside Boys on their first British tour.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, November 11.

Tickets are £15 from the box office onn 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2w3RlDV

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us how many years in showbusiness is Richard Digance celebrating on this tour – a) 30, b) 40 or c) 50?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Richard Digance competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, November 6 at 11pm.

Normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk