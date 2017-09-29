Win! Tickets to see Past Masters in Gainsborough

Past Masters return to Gainsborough this month with their hit show Let’s Rock The Jukebox.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Whatever the choice of material, this music is all taken from the late 50’s and the swinging 60’s, with the odd foray into the 70’s too.

And once again, the band will have singer Stan Fuller, providing the highs along with some new sounds and songs to keep it fresh, but also with some of the old stuff for those who love the classics.

Stan is the ex-singer and bassist of the band Magic who whose high vocal range allows the band to perform hits from The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Rubettes and other similar types of songs, adding to an already impressive repertoire of hits.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on October 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2wgWVR0

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which classic rock & roller sang about Peggy Sue?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, October 9.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk