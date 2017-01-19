Win! Tickets to see Lady Chatterley’s Lover at Gainsborough

DH Lawrence’s controversial novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover is being brought to life on the Gainsborough stage next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Still provoking debate and opinion today, it is Lawrence’s most talked-about work after it was the subject of an obscenity trial when it was first published.

Speaking about the book, Lawrence himself said: “Obscenity only comes in when the mind despises and fears the body, and the body hates and resists the mind.”

The story follows Connie Reid, a cultured, independent thinker who marries the emotionally distant Sir Clifford Chatterley.

Connie turns to the bed of the low-born gamekeeper Mellors and experiences true passion and genuine intimacy for the first time.

This however begins to lead to a dramatic love triangle and public scandal.

Presented by Blue Orange Theatre, the production is at Trinity Arts Centre on February 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Warning: This play contains full nudity and some scenes of an explicit sexual nature.

