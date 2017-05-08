Win! Tickets to see High School Rocks

School gets cool in Lincolnshire later this year as the high-energy show High School Rocks comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Featuring the biggest hits from all the High School Musicals shows, plus the West End and Broadway hit shows School of Rock and Glee, this is a lesson in rock.

Peter Tobit, the show’s producer, said: “It’s a chance to rock out to We’re All in This Together, Don’t Stop Believing, Breaking Free, Stick it to the Man, Fabulous, and – of course – High School Musical.”

The show is at The Baths Hall on September 23.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 0844 854 2776 or http://bit.ly/2qewWqZ

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these shows High School Rocks features song from – a) Glee, b) St Trinian’s or c) School for Scoundrels?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put School of Rock in the subject line.

Closing date is June 30.

For terms and conditions go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

n This show is not affiliated to, nor representative of, any Disney production.