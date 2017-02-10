Win! Tickets to see Graffiti Classics in Gainsborough

Classical music with a healthy dose of fun comes to Gainsborough this month as Graffiti Classics play live at Trinity Arts Centre.

From Beethoven to bluegrass, baroque to pop, Mozart or Offenbach to Elvis, Strauss to Saturday Night Fever, there really is something for everyone and Graffiti Classics never fail to get audiences laughing, clapping and singing along.

Kids and adults alike love the uplifting and virtuosic variety of musical styles, all tied together with cheeky audience interaction

Graffiti Classics consist of 16 strings eight dancing feet and four voices, all with one aim – to make classical music wickedly funny and fantastically exhilarating.

Graffiti Classics burst the elitist boundaries of the traditional string quartet with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing show.

It’s a classical concert, a gypsy-folk romp, an opera, a stand-up comedy set and a brilliant dance show all rolled into one.

It is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

