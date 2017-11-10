Win! Tickets to see Buddy Holly & The Cricketers Christmas show in Gainsborough

Christmas is coming that means Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are back in Gainsborough this month with their annual festive show.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as Santa, mulled wine and mince pies.

Buddy Holly’s hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment to make the perfect gift for all the family.

Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans across the world.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2j5iAdk

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which girl Buddy Holly famously sang about – a) Peggy Jane, b) Peggy Sue or c) Peggy Donna?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, November 20 at 11pm.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, visit the website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk