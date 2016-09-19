Win! Tickets to see Blyth Players’ new comedy

Blyth Players are back on stage next month with Richard Harris’ comedy Party Piece.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the play.

It is the night of Michael’s and Roma’s fancy dress house-warming party.

The evening looks set to be a lively one until a string of hilarious disasters strike, including a distinct lack of guests, a burning garden shed, a marauding Zimmer frame and the prospect of an irate husband on the prowl.

Michael’s and Roma’s patience is further tried by the arrival of their neighbours – the indomitable Mrs Hinson, who brings her own brand of party entertainment in the form her squabbling son and daughter-in-law.

The play is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth from October 13 to 15 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £7 on 07784916250 , www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or tickets@blythplayers.org

To win a pair of tickets to the play, tell us who wrote the play Party Piece?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co,uk

Closing date is October 5 and normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, visit www.worksopguardian.co.uk