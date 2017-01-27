Search

Win! Tickets to see Alfie Moore getting away with murder in Gainsborough

Alfie Moore is getting away with murder in Gainsborough this month

Top cop turned top comic Alfie Moore is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month with his new show, Getting Away With Murder.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for you to be there.

In this brand new stand-up show Alfie Moore, a former detective sergeant and star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It’s a Fair Cop, takes you on a thrilling and interactive journey through the art and science of murder investigation.

What makes a murderer and why do they get caught – or not?

Experience first-hand how it feels to be part of planning ‘the perfect murder’.

Everything you need to know from choosing a murder weapon to disposing of the body.

The show is at Gainsborough on February 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what job did Alfie Moore do before he became a comedian?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Alfie Moore in the subject line.

Closing date is February 9.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk