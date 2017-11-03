Win! Tickets to see A Christmas Carol in Gainsborough

Chapterhouse Theatre Company returns to Gainsborough this month to present A Christmas Carol.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realize the true meaning of Christmas.

Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story is brought alive in this most traditional of productions, complete with beautiful period costume, song, dance and a magnificent musical score.

Join critically acclaimed theatre company Chapterhouse as Scrooge’s frozen heart begins to melt and he finally embraces the festive spirit in this most Christmassy of Christmas tales.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £10 (£44 family ticket) on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2zijKsU

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these characters appears in A Christmas Carol - a) Scrooge, b) Jones or c) Smith?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, November 13.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk