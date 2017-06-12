Win! Tickets to screening of Salome live from London

A new version of the play Salome is being screened live from London live in Gainsborough next week as part of the National Theatre Live series.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

The girl in the Bible who demanded the head of John the Baptist, Salome ‘s story has been told before, but never like this.

An occupied desert nation, a radical from the wilderness on hunger strike and a girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.

This charged re-telling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl Salome at the centre of a revolution.

The live screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, June 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

Please note: This play contains nudity.

To win a pair of tickets, just tell us who Salome demanded the head of in the Bible?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Salome in the subject line.

Entries close on Monday, June 19.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk