Win! Tickets to screening of Follies live from London

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the screening.

This legendary musical is set in New York in 1971 where there’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre.

Tomorrow, the iconic building will be demolished.

Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the Follies in this brand new production.

Winner of Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Follies is directed by Dominic Cooke and is being show live at Trinity Arts Centre on November 16.

Tickets are £15 and £13 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2lrQf1F

