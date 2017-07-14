Win! Tickets to screening of Andre Rieu’s Maastricht spectacular

Celebrating his 30th year at the forefront of popular music, Andre Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is being screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Andre is known for his energetic and spell-binding live performances, as well as amassing more than 40 million album and DVD sales worldwide, making him the world’s leading pop classical artist.

The Dutch violinist is one of the world’s highest-grossing touring artists.

And every year he performs a special concert in his home town of Maastricht to tens of thousands who travel from all over the globe to experience one of the most emotionally engulfing live music experiences possible, set against the back-drop of the equally as elegant medieval town square.

The Maastricht concert features the maestro in his element, with his famous 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, as well as sopranos, tenors and some special guests.

The Gainsborough screening is on Sunday, July 30 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2uHRY3z

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us what nationality is Andre Rieu?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is July 24.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk