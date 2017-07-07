Win! Tickets to part two of Angels in America live from London

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with Angels In America.

Starring Andrew Garfield, the production is being screened live at Trinity Arts Centre in two parts.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away to the screening of part two on July 27.

Angels in America is set in the mid-1980s.

In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Part one is called Millennium Approaches and will be screened next week on Thursday, July 20 at 7pm.

Tickets for that event tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sdvip8.

Part two is called Perestroika and tickets for that are available at http://bit.ly/2tiEACv

To win a pair of tickets to the part two screening, simply tell us which decade Angels in America is set

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Angels In America part two in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Sunday, July 23.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk