Win! Tickets to murder mystery The Empty Stage in Gainsborough

There’s been a murder at Trinity Arts Centre.

Rising star Carina Harris was murdered during an unscheduled rehearsal for an upcoming play.

Now it’s up to the director of the show to determine which of his temperamental cast members is dramatic enough to be a killer.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for you to find out how he gets on.

The deadly crime is all part of a brand new production called The Empty Stage.

Presented by Purple Dreams, The Empty Stage is an innovative murder mystery from the pen of award-winning and critically acclaimed playwright Tobias Nicholls.

The play follows the theatre company’s director as he tries to find the murderer and is packed with enough twist and turns in the plot to keep the audience guessing as they witness the most deadly rehearsal Lincolnshire has ever seen.

It is at Trinity Arts on March 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TTe.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, tell us which of these is a famous detective – a) Sherlock Holmes, b) Terry Holmes or c) Eammon Holmes?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Empty Stage in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, February 28.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk