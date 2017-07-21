Win! Tickets to live screening of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus

Have your say

William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus is being screening live from Stratford-upon_Avon at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare’s most bloody play.

Titus is a ruler exhausted by war and loss, who relinquishes power but leaves Rome in disorder.

Rape, cannibalism and severed body parts fill the moral void in this corrupt society.

Shakespeare’s gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertainment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society.

The screening is on Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2tiTfkn

