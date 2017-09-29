Win! Tickets to live screening of RSC’s Coriolanus from Stratford

The Royal Shakespeare Company is beaming back into Gainsborough next week with Coriolanus, live from Stratford.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

A full-throttle war play that revels in the sweat of the battlefield, Coriolanus transports us back to the emergence of the republic of Rome.

Caius Martius Coriolanus is a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader.

His ambitious mother attempts to carve him a path to political power, but he struggles to change his nature and do what is required to achieve greatness.

In this new city state struggling to find its feet, where the gap between rich and poor is widening every day, Coriolanus must decide who he really is and where his allegiances lie.

Rome season director Angus Jackson, completes the Royal Shakespeare Company’s collection of Shakespeare’s Roman plays with a visceral production which sees Sope Dirisu take on the title role.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2wRzUUk

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us what was Shakespeare’s first name?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date is Sunday, October 7.

For terms and conditions, see www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk