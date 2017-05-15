Win! Tickets to live screening of Antony & Cleopatra from Stratford

The Royal Shakespeare Company is beaming back into Gainsborough next week with a live screening of Antony & Cleopatra from Stratf0rd-upon-Avon.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Iqbal Khan, who directed Othello for the RSC in 2015, returns to direct Shakespeare’s tragedy of love and duty, picking up the story where Julius Caesar ends.

Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power.

Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt.

Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.

The live screening is on Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which country was Cleopatra queen of – a) Britain, b) Egypt or c Australia?

Email your answer to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Antony & Cleopatra in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, May 22.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk