Win! Tickets to Formby in Gainsborough

The remarkable story of George Formby is being told at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

Formby follows George Formby’s rise from awkward stable boy to one of Britain’s biggest stars.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

In a unique one-man performance Ewan Wardrop plays the role of George Formby, as well as all the key characters involved in this fascinating slice of his life.

Formby is a funny, touching and thoughtful play of an essentially ordinary man with an extraordinary talent.

This sensational production features many of George Formby’s classic hits, performed live by Ewan on the ukulele, including: Blackpool Rock, Leaning on a Lamp-Post, When I’m Cleaning Windows, TT Races and many more.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xLigpC

To win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us which instrument was George Formby famous for playing – a) trumpet, b) drums or c) ukulele?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Formby in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, October 17.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk