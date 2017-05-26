Win! Tickets to Everly Brothers tribute show in Gainsborough

The Everly Brothers & Friends Tribute Show comes to Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Starring the Temple Brothers, this show is the only one of its kind dedicated to the music of legendary duo The Everly Brothers.

Just as the Everly Brothers were, the Temple Brothers are real life brothers and their harmonies are not to be missed.

All the hits are performed in the original keys that The Everly Brothers recorded in their early years, so you don’t lose any of the magic that the Everlys created.

The show is packed with classic hits like Cathys Clown, Walk Right Back, Ebony Eyes, Bird Dog, Dream, Let It Be Me, Love Hurts, Devoted To You, Til I Kissed Ya, Wake Up Little Suzie, When Will I Be Loved and more.

The show also includes special guest tributes to Hank Marvin of The Shadows, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis in one big night of classic rock & roll.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets are £16 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, simply complete the name of this classic Everly Brothers hit – Wake Up Little... a) Becky, b) Suzie or c) Lucy?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk#

Closing date is June 5.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk