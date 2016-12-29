Win! Tickets to Elvis tribute show in Gainsborough

The king is coming to Gainsborough this month in hit tribute show Elvis – The Concerts.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the night.

Elvis Presley’s death in 1977 robbed the world of the man who in many people’s eyes will always be the king.

Now, this show gives everyone the chance to re-live the memories, one more time.

The show stars Gary Jay, whose charismatic performance reproduces a ‘live’ Vegas concert.

He has made numerous television appearances and is one of the most highly endorsed and respected Elvis tributes in the UK, continuing to captivate audiences throughout the world, and receive praise from many of Elvis’ personal associates.

Gary has also appeared alongside many international celebrities, including Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey and Elton John.

Elvis – The Concerts is a unique insight to Elvis the man and his music.

The evening in support of Macmillan Cancer.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what colour Elvis’ famous suede shoes were?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Thursday, January 19.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk