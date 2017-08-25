Win! Tickets to David Bowie tribute show in Gainsborough

Award-winning David Bowie tribute act Paul Anthony is live in Gainsborough next month with his show Pop-Up Bowie.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Voted the UK’s number one David Bowie Tribute Act at the National Tribute Awards in 2016, Paul has amazed and entertained audiences throughout the nation with the accuracy of his performances.

With a full band he will perform Bowie’s biggest hits taking the audience on a musical journey, experiencing the masterpieces that made the late, great David Bowie the legend he was.

Pop-Up Bowie aims to inspire, uplift and celebrate the life of a musician who remains heralded as a true musical genius.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on September 9.

Tickets are £18 and available now from the box office on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2vHuDT6

For a chance to a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us what the name of the spaceman in Bowie’s classic hit Space Oddity – a) Major Tom, b) Major Tim or c) Major Major?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Pop-Up Bowie in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, September 4.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For full terms and conditions, go to the website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co,uk