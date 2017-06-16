Win! Tickets to comedy The 69 Shades of Beige at Gainsborough

Beige is the new grey in Gainsborough this month as MJS Productions present the new hit comedy The 69 Shades of Beige at Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Written by Matt Sargent, the play follows the fortunes and misfortunes of three school leavers as they stumble through the trials and tribulations of entering adult hood.

The same cast who performed John Godber’s classic Teechers at Trinity Arts, bring this fast moving an funny play to life where they play a whole host of comedic characters.

The play is a comedy with a touch of poignancy as it looks at modern life and the assorted tribulations that await within it.

The play is at Trinity Arts on Thursday, June 29 at 7.30pm

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, just answer this simple question: How many shades of beige are there in this show – a) 59, b) 69 or c) 79?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Shades of Beige competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, June 26.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk