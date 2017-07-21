Win! Tickets to charity concert with Tom Donaldson-Badger

Have your say

Talented singer Tom Donaldson-Badger is coming to Gainsborough next month for a special concert.

The young tenor will be appearing at Trinity Arts Centre to support the Race For Life charity on August 6

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Influenced and inspired by celebrated operatic names like Russell Watson, Andrea Bocelli and Luicianno Pavarotti, Tom has peformed on radio and TV and around the world.

Tom will be performing numbers like Bring Him Home (from Les Miserables), Land of Hope and Glory, Somewhere, Funiculi Funicula, Volare, I left my Heart in San Franciso, Danny Boy, Jerusalem and many more.

He will be joined on the night by special guest Jennie Wardmen.

The evening starts at 7pm and tickets are £5 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2t7gXvM

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us what charity the concert is in aid of – a) Race For Life, b) Race For Fun or c) Race For Medals?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Tom Donaldson-Badger competition in the subject line.

Closing date is July 30.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk