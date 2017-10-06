Win! Tickets to Bolshoi Ballet Live screening in Gainsborough

Bolshoi Ballet Live returns to Gainsborough this month with a live screening of La Corsaire from Moscow.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Amidst a bustling market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with the beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem’s bazaar.

Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lanquedem decides to sell her to the Pasha.

Inspired by Lord Byron’s epic poem and reworked by Alexei Ratmansky from Petipa’s exotic 19th century classic, this is one of the Bolshoi’s most lavish productions.

Complete with a magnificent awe-inspiring shipwreck and dramatic scenery, this grand romance allows enough dancing for nearly the entire company and made especially for those who seek miracles in theatre.

Featuring music by Adolphe Adam, the screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xa42PK

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which country the Bolshoi Ballet is from – a) Russia, b) Japan or c) Australia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Bolshoi Live in the status bar.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, October 17.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk