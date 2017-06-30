Win! Tickets to Angels In America: Part One live screening

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with Angels In America.

Starring Andrew Garfield, the production is being screened live at Trinity Arts Centre in two parts.

Part one is called Millennium Approaches.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the showing.

Angels in America is set in the mid-1980s.

In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Andrew Garfield heads a cast that includes Denise Gough, James McArdle and Russell Tovey.

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award winning play is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse).

The screening of part one is on July 20 and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sdvip8

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, simply tell us which film Andree Garfield was nominated for an Oscar for his role in last year – a) Hacksaw Ridge, b) Seesaw Ridge or c) Coleslaw Ridge?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Angels In America in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Sunday, July 16 and normal competition rules apply.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk