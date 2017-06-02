Win! Tickets to an encore screening of Peter Pan

The classic tale of Peter Pan is flying back into Gainsborough this weekend.

Trinity Arts Centre is showing a special encore screening of the National Theatre Live’s production of JM Barrie’s timeless tale from London.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to re-attach it.

In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook and his crew of pirates await.

A riot of magic, music and make-believe then ensues.

A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

The encore screening is on Sunday, June 18 at 3pm.

Tickets are £12 (£6 children, £30 family of four) from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

