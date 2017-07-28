Win! Tickets to a night of rock & roll with ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton

Have your say

Following a hugely successful appearance last year, former Top Of The Pops presenter and legendary

radio broadcaster ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton is returning to Gainsborough with his sensational live music show, Rock’n’ Roll Back The Years.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Back The Years takes the audience on a swinging journey back to the 1950s and 1960s with live performances of some of the era’s greatest songs.

David, who acquired his nickname Diddy after playing Ken Dodd’s straight man in the comedian’s 1960s TV series, said: “I’m really thrilled to be doing the show for a second year.

“The band and the singers are absolutely brilliant.

“We did a 40-date tour in 2016 that was so enjoyable we couldn’t wait to do it again.

“The aim is simply to give our audiences a memorable night of nostalgia, humour and some of the best music ever made.

“I can’t think of anything better.”

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on August 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2uwj3Hh

To win a pair of tickets for the show, just tell us David Hamilton’s nickname?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is August 7.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk