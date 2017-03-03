Win! Tickets to a night of classic sax with Snake Davis

Saxophone star Snake Davis returns to Gainsborough this month with his new show, Classic Sax Solos.

The sax man on more than 400 records and many classic hits, Snake has worked with some of the world’s biggest acts including Take That, Lisa Stansfield, The Eurythmics, George Michael, Ray Charles, Tom Jones and M People to name just a few!.

In this new show he performs a myriad of classics including Baker Street, Respect, Yakety Yak and his own solos from Million Love Songs, Moving on Up, Search for the Hero and Change.

What’s more, he also tells you a bit more about them, fascinating facts and insights into the music we already love.

Imagine a room full of the saxophone greats like Junior Walker, King Curtis, Clarence Clemmons, Charlie Parker, Michael Brecker – Snake can deliver them all.

He is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on March 18.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

