What would you do with an orchid at Lincoln Performing Arts?

Taking inspiration from urban myths, If An Orchid Was All You Had is in Lincoln next week.

If all you had was an orchid, what would you do?

Have you ever cared for something so much, it begins to distract you from what’s really important?

Rubbish Theatre presents the inner psyche on stage in a way you have never seen before, collaborating with musician Joseph Wright in this experimental, contemporary piece of theatre.

The show is on Monday, May 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 and £5 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2qlBmzs

Please note: This show is for over-16s only