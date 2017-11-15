What The Floyd live at the Theatre Royal

Pink Floyd tribute act What The Floyd are live in Lincoln this weekend.

What the Floyd is the brainchild of Australian guitarist and Pink Floyd authority Daniel Bowles.

Founded in 2015, they have quickly established themselves as the most exciting Floyd show on the UK scene, with a reputation for a uniquely energetic and accurate recreation of the Floyd sound.

Using high technology and a blazing light show, their set features all the hits, and a few rarities, including Another Brick in the Wall, Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb.

They are at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Sunday, November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2ydQ4sG