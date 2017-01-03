West End stars presenting classic Burt Bacharach at the Baths Hall

Celebrate the music of Burt Bacharach at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

Back to Bacharach celebrates the magical music of one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century, who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

This exciting production is performed by the three of the finest West End singers accompanied by a live 10-piece band recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits.

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?,s 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

Back To Bacharach is a show for all ages, friends and family.

The production’s vocalists have performed all over the world most recently seeing them perform as part of the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour as well as tours of hit shows like Jesus Christ Superstar ,The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, West Side Story and Whistle Down the Wind.

The show is at the Baths Hall on February 10.

Tickets are priced £22.50 and £20 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk