Welcome to Charlotte’s world at Lincoln Performing Arts

More original drama comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week in Charlotte.

Charlotte is the writer, the actor, the person.

Her life is situated in one room, in large ancestral halls with yellow wallpaper that has moving patterns and not much else.

There’s a chair, a chair in which she feels safe, the chair she goes to when she’s scared.

This story is about her, her real life and the story she writes.

There are people who come and go and in the end only one of them stays – Charlotte.

The piece is at the LPAC on Monday, May 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 and £5 on 01522 837600 or online at http://bit.ly/2qoh9Zm