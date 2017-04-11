Wedding bells for scarecrows in Lincoln

Scamp Theatre is presenting The Scarecrow’s Wedding at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Adapted from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling book, the show promises wit, drama, and wedding bells.

Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay are excellent scarecrows (they scare a lot of crows).

Harry loves Betty, and Betty loves Harry, so they decide to get married and Harry sets off to search for their wedding day essentials including a dress of feathers, a bunch of flowers and a necklace made from shells.

However, when the farmer notices he is missing a scarecrow, he replaces Harry with the devilishly smooth but dangerous Reginald Rake.

Dashing, daring and ever so cool, can Reginald persuade Betty that he is the scarecrow for her?

Will Harry make it back in the nick of time before Reginald ruins their special day?

Suitable for ages three and over, the show is at the Drill Hall on Monday, April 17 at 2pm.

Tickets are £12 from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com