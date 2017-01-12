Waltz into a night of classical Viennese style

Waltz away the night at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe as World on Stage presents A Viennese Strauss Gala.

Recreating the romance of the Viennese festive season, and an age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes, the show features highlights from some of the great operettas of the Strauss family, Kalman and Lehar.

The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four soloists from major Opera companies, including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk