Wales performers back for a week of show-stopping nights

Wales Musical Theatre Company are back on stage this week with Show Stoppers 2016.

This spectacular musical revue is packed with songs from some of the world’s best loved classic shows.

A cast of more than 70 performers will perform numbers from a host of musical favourites, including the award-winning Matilda, Beauty and the Beast, Jersey Boys, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jekyll and Hyde, Sister Act and the Rocky Horror Show.

Show Stoppers is on stage at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop each night this week until Saturday, September 17 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets priced £10 (£8 concessions, £6 children) are available now from the company on 0114 3030021 or 01909 770278 or online at www.walesmtc.co.uk

Alternatively, call the Acorn box office on 01909 501817 or visit www.acorntheatre.net