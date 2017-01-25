Upbeat Beatles are bringing sound of the Fab Four to Lincoln

Top tribute act The Upbeat Beatles are coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

This show will have you tapping your feet from the opening bars - dancing in the aisle, and screaming like they did in the original Beatlemania era with songs that changed a generation from She Loves You to I am the Walrus and beyond.

From the depths of Liverpool’s Cavern Club, to the Roof Top of The Apple Building, the Upbeat Beatles will take you on a journey that is the story of The Beatles through their songs.

The Upbeat Beatles are four supremely talented singers and musicians who combine great powerhouse vocals and close harmonies, pumped out with a driving backbeat to give you a night you’ll never forget.

The group are in constant demand and their hard-earned reputation for authenticity and attention to detail has taken them around the world, playing to ecstatic audiences wherever they go.

The Beatles shook the world – now the Upbeat Beatles are here to shake up your night.

Their Lincoln show is on Sunday, January 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and £19 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk