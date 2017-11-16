University musical talent to perform showcase night

The University of Lincoln music department is presenting a showcase of performances from students and the wider university community at Lincoln Performing Arts centre next week

The University Choir and Chamber Ensemble perform Bach’s Cantata, ‘Wachet auf’, alongside Monteverdi’s Beatus Vir.

In the second half, Das Fünk – the university’s funk and soul band – bring their distinct take on old and new numbers, alongside two brand new bands, The Meme Machine and Any Colour You Like.

The concert is on Wednesday, November 22 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £5 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2m4Lgo