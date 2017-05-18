Ukuleles away at Lincoln Theatre Royal

The unique sound of The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain comes to Lincoln this weekend with their Heresy II Heritage Tour.

The orchestra of Great Britain has become a global sensation and a UK national treasure.

Heresy II Heritage charts the group’s rise from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to the Royal Albert Hall.

Over the years, the orchestra has performed for the Royal Family and played at the BBC Proms, Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall.

But despite that, they remain musical heretics, poking fun at the cultural elite, defying you to believe their own hype, bemused by all the hot air.

On an ongoing ‘hand-luggage only’ world tour, they provide pure entertainment, dead-pan British humour and irresistible foot-tapping music.

They are masters of the unexpected, whether re-imagining folk songs, twisting classical music favourites, uncovering quirky versions of rock covers, or playing the performers’ own all-original compositions.

They are at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2pvgcLn