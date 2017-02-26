TV star Ian in a tale of murder, mystery and mayhem

TV star Ian Sharrock stars in Raffles – The Mystery of the Murdered Thief at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Best known as Jackie Merrick in Emmerdale, as well as appearances in Hearbeat and I’m Alan Partridge (where he was psychotic superfan Jed Maxwell), Ian plays Harry ‘Bunny’ Manders, who has believed his partner in crime, the erstwhile Raffles, died by drowning at sea whilst trying to escape on a transatlantic liner.

But a chance reply to a newspaper advert reveals an entirely different story that sees Bunny once again embroiled in his old life of burglary, mayhem, adventure and murder.

The show runs from Monday, March 6 to Wednesday March 8 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk