TV’s Professor Alice Roberts is talking taming in Lincoln

Well known for her TV appearances on programmes like Coast, Time Team and Horizon, Professor Alice Roberts is presenting the talk Tamed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

For thousand of years our ancestors existed in a world where they depended on wild plants and animals.

Then a revolution happened: we started to domesticate wild species and they became crucial to our own survival and success.

Find out how taming all these species has left its mark on them - and us.

The talk is on Wednesday, November 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2yvXWsG