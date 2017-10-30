TPA students back to shine with Gainsborough showcase

TPA Theatre School is presenting its annual autumn showcase production at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The show will be a collection of songs, dance number and sketches.

TPA was established in 2009 by Jemma Carlisle to give young people with a passion for performing arts the chance to develop.

The show is on Sunday, November 5 at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £5 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xepwa5