TPA students back to shine with Gainsborough showcase

TPA Theatre School students are presenting their showcase in Gainsborough this weekend
TPA Theatre School is presenting its annual autumn showcase production at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The show will be a collection of songs, dance number and sketches.

TPA was established in 2009 by Jemma Carlisle to give young people with a passion for performing arts the chance to develop.

The show is on Sunday, November 5 at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £5 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2xepwa5