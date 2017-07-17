TPA presenting Alice in Wonderland in Gainsborough

TPA Theatre School is back on stage at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend with Alice in Wonderland.

A very inquisitive Alice takes a journey through a modern musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale.

There’s humour aplenty as a slightly cheeky Alice renews her acquaintance with all the favourite and fantastical characters of her Wonderland, including the white rabbit, the queen of hearts and the mad hatter.

And also – why is she wearing that dress?

Established in 2009 by Jemma Carlisle in Gainsborough, TPA Theatre School aims to enable young people who have a passion for performing arts to develop their talent through performance.

Alice in Wonderland is on at Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 2pm and 6pm both days.

Tickets are £6.50 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5