Total Stone Roses live at the Engine Shed

Stone Roses tribute The Total Stone Roses are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

The Total Stone Roses play a set of all of the best roses material including She Bangs The Drums, Fools Gold, Waterfall, I Wanna Be Adored and Love Spreads as well as new tunes.

Throughout the last seven years, The Total Stone Roses have been playing sold out gigs across the UK which has gained them a solid following and the largest online presence of any Stone Roses tribute band with more than 40,000 followers on social media.

The band are huge fans of the real Stone Roses and are meticulous in their re-creation of the material in a live setting.

This same drive is what gave The Stone Roses the impact that took them to the heady heights of success and fame that they achieved in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

The Total Stone Roses are all professional musicians that do this for a living.

All players involved are top draw Leeds College of Music graduates and are the best at what they do.

Supported by Albany, the gig is tomorrow (Friday) with doors open from 7pm.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 0871 2200260 or online at http://bit.ly/2to6Jrr